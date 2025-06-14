Minnesota state lawmaker killed, another wounded in targeted shootings

Updated June 14, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT

A Minnesota state representative and her husband were killed and a state senator and his wife were wounded in what officials said were separate, targeted shootings early Saturday at their homes near Minneapolis.

A suspect impersonating a police officer remains at large, according to authorities.

Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman, a former state House speaker, and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed at their home in Brooklyn Park, Minn., "in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference, calling it "an unspeakable tragedy."

Earlier, in a separate incident just miles away in Champlin, Minn., Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded at their home.

State police said there was a list of people found in the suspect's car, and the individuals that were targeted in the situation were on that list.

Speaking to Minnesota Public Radio, Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said she was told her name is on the list. Smith said she did not know who the others are on the list.

Smith said she is in Minnesota and was with Hortman and Hoffman at a Democratic dinner hours before the shooting.

In a statement, the U.S. Capitol Police said it was "aware of the violence targeting state lawmakers in Minnesota. We have been working with our federal, state and local partners. For safety reasons, we cannot provide specific details about our security posture."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was closely monitoring the situation in Minnesota and that FBI was investigating on the ground with state and local law enforcement. She said the incident "appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers."

"This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she said on X.

Separately, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said in a statement on X, "The FBI is fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners."

Protests known as "No Kings" were planned across the country on Saturday in response to the Trump administration's plans to hold a large-scale military parade. But Minnesota officials asked the public not to attend. "Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today's planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution," the Minnesota State Patrol said on X.

