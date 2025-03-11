Stock markets fall over tariff concerns. And, fentanyl deaths drop in every state

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The U.S. stock market fell again yesterday, leaving investors worried that President Trump's tariffs could slow down the economy and potentially lead to a recession. The Dow, which tracks 30 major U.S. companies, fell 890 points, or nearly 2.1%, yesterday. The S&P fell by 2.7% and the Nasdaq slumped 4%.

Charly Triballeau/AFP / Getty Images / AFP A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell in New York City on March 10, 2025.

🎧 Investors began to worry when Trump didn't rule out the possibility of a recession during an interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo. His statement came after tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China went into effect. One of the big concerns over tariffs is that they could significantly hike consumer prices, which would contribute to inflation and hurt the economy, NPR's Maria Aspan tells Up First. The back and forth with tariff policy has created a lot of swings in the stock market and that volatility makes it hard for consumers and investors to plan.

A federal judge in New York has ordered the government not to deport Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested Saturday by ICE officers. Khalil, a lawful permanent U.S. resident and recent Columbia University graduate, participated in college protests against the Israel-Gaza war. He was sent to a detention center in Louisiana to await deportation.

🎧 Khalil's attorneys filed a habeas corpus petition in federal court in New York challenging his arrest, NPR's Ryland Barton says. That hearing is expected tomorrow. His lawyers also say that his transfer to Louisiana undermines his ability to access legal counsel and family. Trump posted on social media that Khalil's arrest was the first of many. Khalil's attorneys say he is being used as an example by the Trump administration to stifle lawful dissent, which violates the First Amendment.

For the first time, every U.S. state and the District of Columbia have seen at least some recovery from the fentanyl crisis, as the deadliest phase appears to have ended. A new analysis of the U.S. overdose data by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shows that a decline in the death toll linked to the drug began much earlier than once understood. The findings suggest improvements may be sustainable. Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. dropped to 87,000 from October 2023 to September 2024, down from around 114,000 the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's a state-by-state breakdown of the drop in overdose deaths from when they peaked.

Deep dive

Angela Major / WPR / WPR Attendees applaud as Brad Schimel announces his run for Wisconsin State Supreme Court on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Waukesha, Wis.

All eyes are on Wisconsin this year. A spring election has attracted significant donations as control of the state's Supreme Court hangs in the balance. Voters may feel déja vu: Two years ago, two candidates competed for an open seat in a high-profile court race, drawing attention nationwide. Interest groups contributed millions of dollars to influence the outcome. Early predictions indicate that the current race is set to be more expensive than the 2023 election. Here's why state Supreme Court races can be so costly and combative:

⚖️ The U.S. has been electing judges since the 1840s. In the 1980s, after an era of pro-consumer legal changes to tort law, elected judges began to attract pro-business donors.

⚖️ 2000 marked another change: the first TV ads for judicial races, which occurred five decades after the U.S.' first political ad.

⚖️ The topic of abortion revved voters up during Wisconsin's spring 2023 election. During that cycle, groups and donors poured in an estimated $56 million to the high court race. Abortion has repeatedly motivated high-cost court races.

⚖️ Legal experts warn that it can be dangerous after judges emerge after expensive races, because they sometimes decide on cases involving donors to their campaign.

Living better

Maria Fabrizio for NPR /

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

When you recall someone doing something kind for you or vice versa, the memory likely brings you joy. Jessica Borelli, a professor of psychological science at University of California, Irvine, developed a technique called relational savoring to encourage people to reflect deeply on meaningful moments. The practice helps people feel more secure in relationships and has been linked to increased well-being and decreased negative moods. Here are some ways to practice relational savoring:

🥰 Plan ahead for spending time with loved ones. Going to an event with the goal of creating lasting family memories will put you in the right mindset to do so.

🥰 Imagine it is years in the future, and you are spending time with someone you have seen grow up. Then, travel back to the present moment. What was already special will become imbued with even more meaning.

🥰 Capture how things look, sound, smell, taste and feel in the moment. This makes it easier to recall and relive a positive experience later. Taking photos can also help.

3 things to know before you go

Getty Images / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Fire and rescue services attend after a collision between oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate and the cargo vessel MV Solong off the coast of the Humber Estuary on Monday.

Jet fuel is leaking into the North Sea after a U.S.-flagged fuel tanker collided with a container ship off Britain's coast. Authorities say 37 people have been brought to shore. Ellen Wyoming DeLoy was taking Portland, Ore.'s light rail system home one night about 15 years ago. While exiting the station, she heard a persistent ringing noise from the train. The conductor, her unsung hero, alerted her to a man who was following her. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen yesterday introduced a bill named the "Harriet Tubman Tribute Act of 2025." The proposed legislation calls for the Treasury secretary to include Tubman's face on all $20 bills printed after Dec. 31, 2030, renewing efforts to replace President Andrew Jackson.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR