New Orleans gets ready to host the Super Bowl in the shadow of New Year's Day attack

The Super Bowl goes to New Orleans tomorrow. The city is still recovering from a terrorist attack on New Year's Day that killed 14 people and injured dozens. The city's economy is based on tourism, and businesses have been worried that the attack might cause visitors to stay away from tomorrow's big event. Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports that so far, tourists still seem to be coming to the city.

STEPHAN BISAHA, BYLINE: Chiefs, Eagles - there's really one fandom that's the champ when it comes to sales, and that's Swifties. I hopped on the phone with Lauren Haydel. She's delivering some new Taylor Swift swag to her T-shirt store, Fleurty Girl, in the French Quarter.

LAUREN HAYDEL: Bringing them Geaux Taylor's Version T-shirts.

BISAHA: But the French Quarter she sees today is not the one she grew up with.

HAYDEL: I'm walking to my little shop on Chartres Street in the French Quarter, and I'm passing people holding rifles to keep me safe to get there. While I'm grateful, it's a little unsettling at the same time.

BISAHA: National Guard troops are patrolling the French Quarter, and barriers have been put up to prevent an attack like the one on New Year's Day when a man drove a pickup truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street. Haydel says her store in the quarter has been quiet since then. But with the Super Bowl this Sunday, business is picking up.

HAYDEL: We're seeing this crescendo as we get closer to game day. It's a really good mood in the air, and people are excited to be here, so I'm happy about that part.

BISAHA: Research shows that terrorism attacks do lead to a drop in tourism. But the question is always by how much 'cause it can vary a lot. The first major test for that in New Orleans was the Sugar Bowl.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTS COMMENTATOR: Arian Smith behind the defender.

BISAHA: It was held the day after the New Year's attack, and it sent some mixed signals. On the rough side, it was the smallest crowd in Sugar Bowl history. On the other, 57,000 fans still attended despite the fears and logistical pain from the game being delayed by a day. Another test is if people in events who already had plans in the city will cancel.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Hey.

WALT LEGER: Hey. How are you?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: How are you?

LEGER: Good to see you.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What are you doing out here?

BISAHA: Walt Leger is the CEO of New Orleans & Company, which represents the city's tourism industry. He was about to head into an event on January 20 for the National Auto Dealers Association. Twenty-two thousand visitors were there just a couple of weeks after the attack. Leger says conventions like this one are sticking with New Orleans.

LEGER: No events have been canceled. No meetings have been canceled. What our hotel community's telling me is that they actually have better attendance than they had projected.

BISAHA: One study found that the harm terrorism causes the city's tourism ministry depends a lot on location. Places known as the top travel destinations were the least affected. So Leger believes the city's reputation will survive.

LEGER: The light of New Orleans isn't going to be dimmed by one act of terrorism, and I think that's coming through. People are saying that. I think it's actually proving to be true. But of course, when something like this happens, you have concerns.

BISAHA: Lauren Haydel is also concerned. When we met at her T-shirt headquarters, she said she was relieved that tourists are still coming, but she's more worried about the next test, whether people will show up after the Super Bowl.

HAYDEL: The people that are visiting now probably had their plans booked before it happened. So pretty soon we're going to be looking at people who are choosing to come here after this happened. And if you're listening, please still come because we're ready to show you a good time.

BISAHA: Mardi Gras season is also underway and will peak in March. For businesses here, it's even bigger than Christmas. Haydel is confident everyone visiting will have a great time but worries all the extra security on Bourbon Street could make them uneasy about coming again.

For NPR News, I'm Stephan Bisaha, in New Orleans.

