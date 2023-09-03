More than 85,000 highchairs that pose a fall risk are being recalled

The children's products company Tomy is recalling around 83,000 highchairs sold in the U.S. and 2,850 in Canada that may cause children to fall.

Bolts used to secure the seats of certain Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs can come loose, allowing the highchair's seat to detach from its base.

The company has received reports of 34 such incidents in the U.S. resulting in 24 falls, including 11 injuries such as bruising or scratches, according to the Aug. 31 recall posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

The recalled highchairs include Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016 as well as all Boon Flair Elite highchairs.

The list of affected model numbers is available on Tomy's website. Caregivers can find the model number and manufacturing date code of their highchair on a label underneath the base of the chair.

Flair Elite highchairs have a white and orange plastic seat, a white tray and a metal pedestal base. Flair highchairs have a gray plastic pedestal base and were sold in 10 different color combinations.

Company officials and regulators say consumers should stop using any recalled highchairs and contact Tomy for a free repair kit, which includes a set of bolts and split and flat washers.

"We want to ensure that your child has only the safest products we can offer and will work to remedy this situation promptly — with your child's safety and your trust in mind," Tomy said in a statement.

The highchairs were sold in person at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys 'R' Us and other stores as well as online on Amazon and other sites.

The Flair Elite went for around $380 and was sold from 2008 to 2009, while Flair highchairs cost between $230 and $250 and were available from January 2008 through February 2017.

Health Canada also issued a recall of the products on the same day.

