Police arrest a 2nd man in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

Sacramento police have arrested a second man in connection with a weekend shooting downtown that killed six people and wounded 12 others. It is the deadliest mass shooting in the city's history.

The 27-year-old, identified by police as Smiley Martin, was found at the scene of the Sunday morning shooting with, what police described as, "serious injuries from gunfire."

While hospitalized, he remained under police supervision. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

The two suspects are related

A day earlier, police announced the other arrest in the shooting — Martin's brother.

Dandrae Martin, 26, was charged with assault and illegal firearm possession.

Other than the two arrests, police have released only small details of what transpired early Sunday. Investigators are seeking information from the public on other suspects and what, exactly, happened.

The shooting followed a large fight

The gunfire erupted near the corner of 10th and K streets, close to the California State Capitol, around 2 a.m., police said.

Cellphone videos circulating online captured a fight among a large crowd of people on a sidewalk in the area of the shooting. The footage shows people running for their lives as the first shots ring out, followed by dozens more shots. It's not yet known how that fracas might be linked to the shooting.

The police have asked the public to submit any videos or photos through the department's evidence portal to help them find anyone who played a part in the shocking crime.

In a Tuesday morning update, Sacramento police said they were poring through 170 video and photo files that the public submitted.

The victims have been identified

Local authorities released the names of the six people killed in the melee. According to CapRadio, they are:

Johntaya Alexander, 21

Melinda Davis, 57

Sergio Harris, 38

Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32

Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21

Devazia Turner, 29

