© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National

School are scrambling to stay open through omicron, and teachers are exhausted

By Jon Reed
Published January 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST

Schools are struggling to stay open in the omicron wave. Teachers say they're scrambling, again, to try to help students and still protect their own mental and physical health.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NationalAll Things Considered
Jon Reed
Jon came to KUER by way of Los Angeles, where he was a freelance reporter and production assistant for NPR member station KCRW. He received a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California. Prior to reporting, he spent six years in the film industry as an editor and post production coordinator, and worked on everything from Hollywood blockbusters to independent documentaries. He mostly preferred the latter, until the slow gravitational pull of public radio drew him away altogether. At KUER, he covers a little bit of everything, paying special attention to quality of life issues and the economy.
See stories by Jon Reed