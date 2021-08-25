© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
National

Dorothy Parker's Journey Home To New York City Is Finally Over

Published August 25, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dorothy Parker's journey home to New York City has ended. The writer and civil rights supporter died in 1967, but her ashes spent years in an attorney's filing cabinet at an NAACP headquarters. Now her family has held a memorial service at a cemetery in the Bronx. Her new headstone quotes one of her poems. (Reading) Leave for her a red young rose; go your way and save your pity; she is happy, for she knows that her dust is very pretty.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

