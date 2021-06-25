Miami-Dade Authorities Publicly Identify 1st Victim Of The Condo Tower Collapse

Updated June 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM ET

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office has publicly identified the first victim in the partial collapse of a condo tower in Surfside, Fla.

Stacie Fang, 54, died at a hospital from blunt force injuries due to the building collapse, the medical examiner's office told NPR.

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie. The members of the Fang and Handler family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received," Fang's family said in a statement, according to NBC 6 in Miami.

"The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much needed source of strength during this devastating time. On behalf of Stacie's son, Jonah, we ask you now to please respect our privacy to grieve and to try to help each other heal," the statement said.

As of Friday morning, four people had died after the Champlain Towers South complex partially collapsed Thursday. No information is publicly known about the other three confirmed victims.

Another 159 people remain unaccounted for, and rescue crews are continuing to search for any survivors.

