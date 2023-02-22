© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer is sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Neda Ulaby
Published February 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST
Eric R. Holder Jr. sits in the courtroom at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Sept. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Holder, who was convicted last year of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019, was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison.
Apu Gomes
/
AP
Eric R. Holder Jr. sits in the courtroom at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Sept. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Holder, who was convicted last year of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019, was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison.

The killer of a celebrated Los Angeles rapper was sentenced Wednesday after a legal drama that dragged on for three years.

Eric R. Holder Jr., 33, will likely remain in jail for the rest of his life for the murder of Nipsey Hussle. Hussle was a beloved figure in south LA who was killed in 2019 outside his clothing store. He was 33 years old.

Holder was sentenced to 50 years to life for his role in the killing as well as 10 years for shooting two other people that day.

Growing up, Hussle had been involved in the same gang as Holder, and prosecutors said Holder shot the rapper multiple times because Hussle called Holder a snitch.

Hussle had become a leading advocate against gun violence and a community leader who was involved in developing his neighborhood and creating opportunities for kids.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
