After playing a 200-year-old flute, Lizzo declares history is freaking cool

Published September 28, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Want to know what a 200-year-old flute sounds like? The Library of Congress invited Lizzo to play a crystal flute that was a gift to James Madison in the early 1800s.

(SOUNDBITE OF FLUTE)

MARTIN: That's Lizzo at her concert in D.C. last night. She played a few notes, did a bit of twerking and declared, history is freaking cool. It totally is. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

