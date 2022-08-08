Dua Lipa is now an honorary ambassador of the European nation Kosovo

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Dua Lipa is now an honorary ambassador of Kosovo. The pop star's parents are from Kosovo, and Dua Lipa lived in the small European country for about four years as a teenager before moving back to the U.K. She told her 85 million Instagram followers all about being honored by the president, writing that young people in Kosovo deserve the freedom to travel and to dream big. She must have felt like she was "Levitating."

