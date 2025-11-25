WHQR Now presents Tercel on Friday, December 5th at 7:00pm at the MC Erny Gallery. This live performance is a release party for their upcoming self-titled EP, “Tercel.” Doors open at 6:30 pm and show starts at 7:00 pm.

Tercel release of their self-titled EP is long awaited. Band members, Savannah and Robin Wood, Chris Vinopal and Taylor Salvetti put together an indie-rock sound that reflects the struggle of nature, existence, woman-hood, and finding one’s self through it all.

Drawing inspiration from the 90s and early 2000s indie scene, Tercel camped out in Ian Millard’s Dogwood Studio, a Wilmington mainstay of the underground music scene. What came from those sessions was this EP.

Tercel will remind you of your favorite band, the one you listened to that summer you were driving with the windows down at the turn of a season. The guitar leads, swathed in fuzz and reverb, will bury into your psyche. The lyricism, yearning for a brighter future, a cold swim, a world where women don’t live in fear, and when the sun comes up we greet it with open arms.

Reserve your seats by emailing memberservices@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. More pricing information to come.