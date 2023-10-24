Drake is celebrating his 37th birthday by giving away free chicken sliders

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. Drake is 37 years old today, and to celebrate, he's partnering with Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants, giving away free chicken sliders. But you can't call the restaurant on your (singing) cellphone. Instead, fans have to show up in person and download the restaurant's app to get the free food. Drake is an investor in the chain, which started out in an LA parking lot and now has plans to open up 100 stores this year. Started from the bottom, now they're here.

