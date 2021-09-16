© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Reba McEntire Is Rescued By Emergency Workers After A Staircase Collapsed

By Jonathan Franklin
Published September 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT
Reba McEntire appears at the Country Music Association Awards in 2019. The singer was rescued from a building in Oklahoma this week after a staircase collapsed.
Once again, country music star Reba McEntire is a survivor.

She was rescued from a historical building in Atoka, Okla., when a staircase collapsed.

The 66-year-old singer was removed from the building through a second-story window by a fire ladder, local TV station KXII reported.

"While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed," she said on Twitter. "Thankfully, no one was seriously injured."

McEntire said she and her team were safely evacuated, and she expressed gratitude to the city's fire and police departments for their quick response.

Travis Mullins, emergency management director for the city of Atoka, told KXII that the stairwell from the second to the third story in the building collapsed. The staircase crashed onto the stairs between the first and second floor — trapping people in the building.

"It opened our eyes to see exactly just how unsturdy they were and when they did collapse, we [saw] what little was holding them up," Mullins said in an interview with the local broadcaster.

McEntire and her team were touring the building in downtown Atoka on Tuesday for a "future project," KXII reported.

No other details have been released behind the future project or how the historical building would be used.

Jonathan Franklin
Jonathan Franklin is a digital reporter on the News desk covering general assignment and breaking national news.