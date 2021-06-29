© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Caroline Shaw And Sō Percussion, 'To The Sky'

By Tom Huizenga
Published June 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT

"To the Sky" quietly awakens with gentle humming and a softly rumbling marimba. Gradually the song blooms, and near the end Caroline Shaw's voice bursts open in pure radiant sunshine. It's another stunning moment in the career of the composer – the youngest to win the Pulitzer in music – who has been slowly following her own path, earning commissions, collaborating with Kanye West and even acting in Mozart in the Jungle. Now for the first time she's released an album that puts her voice alone at the forefront of her music. Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part is a joint effort with the band Sō Percussion and it showcases Shaw's flexible voice – clear as a mountain stream, flowing with expression in many directions.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga