DSA members are building benches for Wave stops. The slogans caused some complaints.

The Democratic Socialists have been building these benches for about a year, using recycled wood and paint from the dump. They meet at Adrian Girth’s house once or twice a month to construct them, using plans from the Chattanooga Urbanist Society.

“We started off with I think it was like a bunch of plywood we were finding from dumpsters, and then we were able to get source recycled construction lumber from the dump.”

That’s Girth. He said the DSA’s mutual aid committee began building them when they read about Wave’s bus stops – a Port City Daily article said only 7% of the system’s stops have amenities of any kind.

"We knew that we could do that and take care of these people and build a system for them, since the system in place was failing them.”

They’ve placed thirty benches so far in the past year. DSA volunteers meet periodically with partner organizations for building, painting, and installing the benches, which are painted in vibrant colors, sometimes with political or non-political slogans on them. Those slogans ranged from “Let Natives Thrive” with paintings of Venus flytraps, and another that said “Rent Freeze Now.” Others had LGBTQ flags, calls for mass social housing, or the slogan “stronger together.”

Girth said it’s more about the aim of helping Wave riders. "It was really just you just want to give people a place to sit down and rest while they're waiting for the stop."

But after the DSA’s benches drew some attention on social media, some residents apparently complained to city council about it, CCing staff at Wave Transit. After some back and forth with the city attorney, Wave’s executive director Mark Hairr stepped in and emailed the DSA, letting them know they were in violation of city code.

"We did not pre-look up the city codes to make sure that we were following them because we just wanted to to help folks out. So we got that email. We are currently working on trying to get the existing benches permitted, so we've got to figure out. We're speaking with the engineering department to see what we need to do in order to get all that done.”

Kelly Kenoyer / WHQR A DSA member jumps up and down on a newly constructed bench to test its stability.

Hairr essentially pointed to city code when it came to comments on the DSA benches. "There's requirements that we have to follow, and there's also right-of-way requirements with the city and the state that have to be followed to install any kind of street furniture. So that's an issue, I know.

He also noted that Wave is planning to build its own shelters and benches: they got more than $700,000 from the federal government alongside the city and county to build 19 bus shelters and 19 benches. There are much higher standards for them, so the bus shelters cost about $20,000 each to install, and the benches are around $5,000, Hairr said.

"Structurally, they do have kind of a requirement we have here in Wilmington. No surprises, hurricane force winds.”

It’s that, and all the work to get an engineering firm, build a concrete platform, and bolt everything in place. The shelters will get trash cans and bike racks, too.

But Hairr also said there’s an opportunity for riders to ask for the amenities they need.

"If you've got a particular site or even area, if you've got a shelter or bench need that you're interested in communicating to us, you know, we take that information, then review that, and see if we can, you know, install a stop or a shelter or a bench.”

Meanwhile, the DSA members plan to keep building benches: it’s a quick and inexpensive process for them by comparison, though the quality obviously differs substantially. But to volunteer Ash Pancost, it’s about building community, and providing a service to the greater community through mutual aid.

Kelly Kenoyer / WHQR Ash Pancost drills a screw into a park bench while David Braga holds the board in place.

"I did bring a drill to this, but I learned how to use it a bit better, and then it's really cool to see how people have memorized the schema and can just throw it together very fast. I've also built my own personal community by meeting these people after only moving to Wilmington for a second time back in January, so making friends again.”

The DSA is asking supporters to write letters to city council in favor of their bench project. It’s worth noting that the city’s communications staff said Wilmington has not requested the DSA remove any benches, and did not comment on the legal status of the homemade seating. A spokesperson added that the city, "would want to ensure any benches are accessible, durable, secure, and meet City’s and Wave’s standards," and that "if DSA were to reach out to the City, staff would be open to discuss the proper process