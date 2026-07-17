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Wilmington Fire Department taking applications for firefighter recruits

WHQR
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:41 PM EDT
Wilmington Fire Department

The Wilmington Fire Department is looking for firefighter recruits, but only for the next several days.

To apply, people must be at least 18-years old, physically and mentally fit and a U.S. citizen. People also need a high school diploma or GED and a valid North Carolina driver’s license.

After graduating from the fire academy, recruits will earn a starting salary of about $58,052.

The role also comes with a benefits package and compensation opportunities that include things like:

  • health, dental, and life insurance
  • North Carolina Retirement System
  • free commercial gym access
  • tuition reimbursement of up to $5,000 annually
  • up to $2,000 annually for college education 
  • up to $1,200 annually for bilingual proficiency 

Applications are currently open. The deadline is Wednesday, July 22.
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