Wilmington Fire Department taking applications for firefighter recruits
The Wilmington Fire Department is looking for firefighter recruits, but only for the next several days.
To apply, people must be at least 18-years old, physically and mentally fit and a U.S. citizen. People also need a high school diploma or GED and a valid North Carolina driver’s license.
After graduating from the fire academy, recruits will earn a starting salary of about $58,052.
The role also comes with a benefits package and compensation opportunities that include things like:
- health, dental, and life insurance
- North Carolina Retirement System
- free commercial gym access
- tuition reimbursement of up to $5,000 annually
- up to $2,000 annually for college education
- up to $1,200 annually for bilingual proficiency
Applications are currently open. The deadline is Wednesday, July 22.