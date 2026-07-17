Wilmington Fire Department taking applications for firefighter recruits

To apply, people must be at least 18-years old, physically and mentally fit and a U.S. citizen. People also need a high school diploma or GED and a valid North Carolina driver’s license.

After graduating from the fire academy, recruits will earn a starting salary of about $58,052.

The role also comes with a benefits package and compensation opportunities that include things like:

health, dental, and life insurance

North Carolina Retirement System

free commercial gym access

tuition reimbursement of up to $5,000 annually

up to $2,000 annually for college education

up to $1,200 annually for bilingual proficiency



Applications are currently open. The deadline is Wednesday, July 22.