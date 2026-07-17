"A sense of peace": Wilmington native and painter Barbara Bear Jamison on art and inspiration

About the artist: Barbara Bear Jamison is a fourth-generation Wilmington artist whose work beautifully captures the charm, landscapes, and spirit of her hometown. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Art Education, Barbara has exhibited her work throughout North Carolina and has been featured in numerous juried shows, solo exhibitions, and invitational exhibits. Her paintings have been commissioned annually by the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce to honor its Person of the Year recipients. Through her vibrant and heartfelt artwork, Barbara continues to celebrate Wilmington's beauty and preserve its unique sense of place for generations to come.

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Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.