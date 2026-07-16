Brunswick County wildfire near Shallotte 65% contained, according to N.C. Forest Service
In Brunswick County, a wildfire in Shallotte is 65% contained. According to officials, last Friday, a lightning strike started a 283-acre fire that officials are calling the Quarry Road Fire.
Firefighters are working on mop-up operations, targeting hot spots and burning debris. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, winds are light and fire behavior is minimal. No structures are being threatened by the flames.
Meanwhile, parts of Brunswick County are in exceptional drought, the most severe drought classification. The remaining part of the county is in extreme drought.
People can monitor the Quarry Road Fire and other wildfires with the North Carolina Forest Service’s online fire map. There are currently fires burning in Brunswick, Bladen, Duplin and Onslow Counties.
For updates on potential road closures caused by the fire, people can check the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office social media pages or the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Mobile App.