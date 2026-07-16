Brunswick County wildfire near Shallotte 65% contained, according to N.C. Forest Service

Firefighters are working on mop-up operations, targeting hot spots and burning debris. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, winds are light and fire behavior is minimal. No structures are being threatened by the flames.

Meanwhile, parts of Brunswick County are in exceptional drought, the most severe drought classification. The remaining part of the county is in extreme drought.

People can monitor the Quarry Road Fire and other wildfires with the North Carolina Forest Service’s online fire map . There are currently fires burning in Brunswick, Bladen, Duplin and Onslow Counties.