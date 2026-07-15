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New Hanover County Board of Elections approves early voting schedule

WHQR | By Sofia Dinka
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
The New Hanover County Board of Elections building.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
The New Hanover County Board of Elections building.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections approved the early voting schedule for the 2026 general election yesterday. The schedule still needs final approval from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Early voting will run from October 15 until October 31 at a number of locations:

  • The New Hanover County Board of Elections Office at 226 Government Center Drive, Wilmington
  • The Carolina Beach Town Hall police training room at 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach
  • The MLK Community Center multipurpose room at 401 S 8th Street, Wilmington
  • The Northeast Library David M. Paynter room at 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
  • The Pine Valley Library pelican and osprey rooms at 3802 S College Road, Wilmington

Open times will vary depending on the day:

  • October 15-16: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • October 17-18: CLOSED
  • October 19-23: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • October 24-25: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • October 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • October 31: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eligible voters will be able to register and vote on the same day or update their name and address if needed. People can find more information at NHCvote.com.
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Sofia Dinka
Sofia Dinka an intern at WHQR and a journalism student at the University of Florida.
See stories by Sofia Dinka