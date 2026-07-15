New Hanover County Board of Elections approves early voting schedule

Early voting will run from October 15 until October 31 at a number of locations:

The New Hanover County Board of Elections Office at 226 Government Center Drive, Wilmington

The Carolina Beach Town Hall police training room at 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach

The MLK Community Center multipurpose room at 401 S 8th Street, Wilmington

The Northeast Library David M. Paynter room at 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

The Pine Valley Library pelican and osprey rooms at 3802 S College Road, Wilmington

Open times will vary depending on the day:

October 15-16: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 17-18: CLOSED

October 19-23: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 24-25: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.