North Carolina is now taking applications for boating infrastructure grants

The North Carolina Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) Program gives money to projects constructing, renovating, or maintaining infrastructure for recreational boats 26 feet or longer. The NCDEQ said it's meant to help support tourism and local economies.

Public and private marina owners can apply, as well as nonprofits and local governments. The grants can go towards a number of things, including docks, piers, gangways, mooring buoys, and restroom facilities.

The program is funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund. Applications close on Friday, August 28, at 5 p.m.