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North Carolina is now taking applications for boating infrastructure grants

WHQR | By Sofia Dinka
Published July 8, 2026 at 2:28 PM EDT
BIG funded facility in Rochester, NY
Bill Perry
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
BIG funded facility in Rochester, NY

People can now apply for boating infrastructure grants with the state. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management is taking applications for 2027 funding grants.

The North Carolina Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) Program gives money to projects constructing, renovating, or maintaining infrastructure for recreational boats 26 feet or longer. The NCDEQ said it's meant to help support tourism and local economies.

Public and private marina owners can apply, as well as nonprofits and local governments. The grants can go towards a number of things, including docks, piers, gangways, mooring buoys, and restroom facilities.

The program is funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund. Applications close on Friday, August 28, at 5 p.m.

For more information, people can go to the NCDEQ’s Boating Infrastructure Grant Program online page.
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Sofia Dinka
Sofia Dinka an intern at WHQR and a journalism student at the University of Florida.
See stories by Sofia Dinka