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State approved New Hanover County’s choice for elections director

WHQR | By Sofia Dinka
Published July 7, 2026 at 11:14 AM EDT
The New Hanover County Board of Elections building.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
The New Hanover County Board of Elections building.

After several months of uncertainty while the process of removing the former director played out, New Hanover County again has a permanent head of its elections office.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections unanimously recommended Eric Navagh for the role last month. The decision went to the North Carolina State Board of Elections for final approval.

Navagh had been serving as the county’s interim deputy director since March. That’s when former director DeNay Harris was put on administrative leave. After repeatedly clashing with both county administration and the local elections board, Harris was officially terminated last month, the week before Navagh was recommended for the role.

Despite some complaints from members of the local GOP, who asked the local elections board to seek out Republican candidates — Navagh, though a registered unaffiliated, reportedly leans left — the elections board stood by their decision, saying they did not consider political affiliation when making their choice.

Navagh was first hired by the New Hanover County elections team last summer. His appointment as director went into effect July 1.
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Sofia Dinka
Sofia Dinka an intern at WHQR and a journalism student at the University of Florida.
See stories by Sofia Dinka