New Hanover County's newest library opens this week

The almost 20,000-square-foot branch will be the fifth location in the New Hanover County Library System. It will have a multimedia and gaming room, a kids’ story time pavilion, study rooms, and space for about 50,000 books and materials.

The new facility was built to serve population growth in the Northern part of the county. Its address is 4400 Northchase Parkway W., just off of North College Road and south of the I-140 overpass.