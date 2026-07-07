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New Hanover County's newest library opens this week

WHQR | By Sofia Dinka
Published July 7, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
The new Northchase Library, in northern New Hanover County.
Ben Schachtman
/
WHQR
The new Northchase Library, in northern New Hanover County.

New Hanover County’s newest public library opens this week. On Thursday, the Northchase Library will open to the public after a ceremony at 1 p.m.

The almost 20,000-square-foot branch will be the fifth location in the New Hanover County Library System. It will have a multimedia and gaming room, a kids’ story time pavilion, study rooms, and space for about 50,000 books and materials.

The new facility was built to serve population growth in the Northern part of the county. Its address is 4400 Northchase Parkway W., just off of North College Road and south of the I-140 overpass.
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Sofia Dinka
Sofia Dinka an intern at WHQR and a journalism student at the University of Florida.
See stories by Sofia Dinka