© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eastern North Carolina could see extreme heat over the Independence Day weekend

WHQR | By Sofia Dinka
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
A heat index map of Eastern North Carolina on the Fourth of July
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
A heat index map of Eastern North Carolina on the Fourth of July

Temperatures could reach 100'F, with heat index levels even higher. Officials warn residents to take precautions throughout the holiday weekend.

The holiday weekend could bring with it extreme heat to the eastern part of the state.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service show heat could reach 100 degrees in Wilmington, starting on the Fourth of July. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat warnings are possible throughout the week.

Factoring in humidity, temperatures could feel like 105 degrees or higher on Friday and Saturday. Conditions could become more severe on Sunday and Monday. There’s a possibility heat indices will go over 110 degrees.

The high heat brings greater chances of heat-related illnesses. People should take care to hydrate, stay out of the sun, keep to air-conditioned spaces, wear light clothes, and avoid strenuous activity.

According to the CDC, people with heat exhaustion often experience headaches, nausea, dizziness, and heavy sweating. If you think someone has heat exhaustion, you should move them to someplace cool, give them liquids to drink, and remove unnecessary layers of clothing. You can also give them cold compresses or put water on their head and neck. It can lead to heat stroke if untreated.

If someone shows signs of heat stroke, call 911. Symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, hot and dry skin or profuse sweating, loss of consciousness, and seizures. If untreated, heat stroke can lead to death or disability.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Act fast by moving to a cooler area, loosening clothing, sipping cool water. Seek medical help if symptoms don't improve. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness, and becoming unconscious. Act fast by calling 911, moving the person to a cooler area, loosening clothing and removing extra layers, and cooling with water or ice. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Information about symptoms and what to do if someone has heat exhaustion or heat stroke
Local
Sofia Dinka
Sofia Dinka an intern at WHQR and a journalism student at the University of Florida.
See stories by Sofia Dinka