Wilmington native Bianca Shaw on her musical journey and getting 'powerful female creatives' to the forefront
WHQR arts reporter Demia Avery recently sat down with Bianca Shaw, a Wilmington native and New Hanover High School alumna, to talk about her passion for singing and performing, her acoustic duo, and getting more women involved in the often male-dominated space of the open-mic scene.
Bianca Shaw is a Wilmington native, vocalist, and performer known for her dynamic presence both on stage and throughout the local music scene. With a background in theatre and multiple performance awards recognizing her talent and dedication to the arts, Bianca brings a soulful and versatile style to every performance. In addition to her theatrical work, she regularly performs around Wilmington, blending jazz, R&B, soul, and contemporary music into engaging live experiences that connect deeply with audiences.
Links:
- Info on Gypsy at Thalian Hall (Last weekend for performances!)
- Bianca Shaw on Instagram
- Shaw's acoustic duo BandB.Live on Instagram