Wilmington native Bianca Shaw on her musical journey and getting 'powerful female creatives' to the forefront

Bianca Shaw is a Wilmington native, vocalist, and performer known for her dynamic presence both on stage and throughout the local music scene. With a background in theatre and multiple performance awards recognizing her talent and dedication to the arts, Bianca brings a soulful and versatile style to every performance. In addition to her theatrical work, she regularly performs around Wilmington, blending jazz, R&B, soul, and contemporary music into engaging live experiences that connect deeply with audiences.

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