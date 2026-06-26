© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wilmington native Bianca Shaw on her musical journey and getting 'powerful female creatives' to the forefront

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:29 AM EDT
Wilmington singer and performer Bianca Shaw.
Contributed
Wilmington singer and performer Bianca Shaw.

WHQR arts reporter Demia Avery recently sat down with Bianca Shaw, a Wilmington native and New Hanover High School alumna, to talk about her passion for singing and performing, her acoustic duo, and getting more women involved in the often male-dominated space of the open-mic scene.

Bianca Shaw is a Wilmington native, vocalist, and performer known for her dynamic presence both on stage and throughout the local music scene. With a background in theatre and multiple performance awards recognizing her talent and dedication to the arts, Bianca brings a soulful and versatile style to every performance. In addition to her theatrical work, she regularly performs around Wilmington, blending jazz, R&B, soul, and contemporary music into engaging live experiences that connect deeply with audiences.

Links:
Tags
Local Culture/ArtsLocal Arts
Demia Avery
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.
See stories by Demia Avery