Pender County's child advocacy center to shut down

Carrie Theall is the CCAC’s executive director. She said the location wasn’t getting enough children referred for it to stay open and accredited. Each child the CCAC serves is referred by local law enforcement or the Department of Social Services.

Pender families will still have access to the New Hanover and Brunswick facilities. Carousel will also continue collaborating with law enforcement and the Department of Social Services in the county.

Theall also said while they offer recurring therapy at every location, children were only using the Pender location for one-time services. She said they can help transport kids and their caretakers to the New Hanover location if needed.

The center shuts down June 30.