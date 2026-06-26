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Pender County's child advocacy center to shut down

WHQR | By Sofia Dinka
Published June 26, 2026 at 2:04 PM EDT
Carousel Child Advocacy Center

Pender County’s child advocacy center is shutting down. The Carousel Child Advocacy Centers (CCAC) offer support, medical evaluations, and forensic interviews for victims of child abuse in three counties. Earlier this week, Carousel’s board of directors announced the Pender County location will close at the end of the month.

Carrie Theall is the CCAC’s executive director. She said the location wasn’t getting enough children referred for it to stay open and accredited. Each child the CCAC serves is referred by local law enforcement or the Department of Social Services.

Pender families will still have access to the New Hanover and Brunswick facilities. Carousel will also continue collaborating with law enforcement and the Department of Social Services in the county.

Theall also said while they offer recurring therapy at every location, children were only using the Pender location for one-time services. She said they can help transport kids and their caretakers to the New Hanover location if needed.

The center shuts down June 30.
Local
Sofia Dinka
Sofia Dinka an intern at WHQR and a journalism student at the University of Florida.
See stories by Sofia Dinka