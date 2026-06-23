Two news outlets are offering natural disaster advice for immigrants

Enlace Latino NC is a Spanish-language digital news platform and Grist is an environmental journalism platform. The two organizations teamed up to provide information for immigrants during the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Preparing

One of the seminar’s panelists was Yesenia Cuello, one of the founders of NC FIELD. It’s an organization dedicated to supporting farm workers in the state, often through food and healthcare help.

She suggested creating an emergency go-bag with “important documents, like medical documents and emergency contacts, extra batteries, extra food, and a little bit of money, if possible.” Cuello added that it’s important to identify evacuation routes ahead of time and create a plan to communicate with each other.

Many online sources have detailed information on how to build emergency packs and prepare for disasters like hurricanes before they happen, including Enlace Latino NC . State emergency management officials also offer detailed supply lists online .

Staying Connected

Stefanía Arteaga is a co-founder of the Carolina Migrant Network. It provides legal aid to people in removal proceedings.

Arteaga advised people to have a person to be their “point of contact” in case they are taken into custody by immigration enforcement officers. She said people should memorize the phone number of someone close to them, and that person should have access to both important legal information and documents and important medical documents.

Staying in contact with the county emergency management department is also important. In New Hanover County, people can sign up to receive Spanish-language emergency alerts by texting LISTONHC 24639. For English updates, people can text READYNHC to the same number.

Most counties have a way to sign up for mobile updates online on their emergency management department’s website.

Getting Help

Peniel Ibe is the climate justice director for the National Partnership for New Americans. NPNA is an organization dedicated to advancing civic, social, and economic justice for immigrants and refugees across the country.

Ibe gave some information on getting aid during and after a disaster. She said people should be able to use food banks and hospitals without a Social Security Number. However, she reminded people that spaces like food banks, hospitals, and churches are no longer off-limits to immigration enforcement officers.

Both Enlace Latino NC and Grist.org have more Spanish-language resources for people preparing for natural disasters. Those resources are best found here and here . For more disaster preparedness information in Spanish, the state’s emergency management department links this YouTube playlist .