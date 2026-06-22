City of Wilmington is looking as some new hires: goats.

BS: So, Kelly. We’ve heard rumors for a few weeks that the city is looking into using goats to maintain property. And finally, at city council last week, those rumors were confirmed.

KK: It’s true. And now we have a bit more clarity on the shape of things, although it’s all still up in the air. I have to say – hearing abstract rumors about city goats was a bit mystifying.

BS: Right. We heard scuttlebutt about electric fencing to keep the goats in and the gators out, things like that.

KK: To be clear, that’s not confirmed. I put a number of questions to city communications staff, and they haven’t answered any of them – they may not have all the details worked out yet, we don’t know. They did confirm the city plans to buy, rather than lease the goats.

BS: I didn’t know you could lease goats!

KK: Apparently, that is an option. But, other saying they plan to buy the goats, the city wouldn’t share anything about costs so far, projected budgets, none of that stuff - saying they are still “exploring the options.”

BS: Okay. So how did this actually end up in a city meeting if there are so few details?

KK: Well, because there was a statute requiring people in Wilmington to dispose of animal waste immediately when it’s expelled on public grounds. They modified the statute to allow ‘animal employees’ of the city to be an exception.

BS: So the city doesn’t break its own rules when goats… poop.

KK: Right. Deputy City Manager Thom Moton presented it and gave this reason for the change:

1:40:10 “the city desires to use goats to help manage noxious weeds and vegetation on city property and/or in the right of way. The use of goats have been recognized in North Carolina and beyond as an effective strategy to maintain vegetation in certain settings and as an effective alternative to mechanized mechanized equipment.

BS: So, we’ve confirmed this is a thing in some places. But doesn’t the city already have landscaping gear?

KK: I asked the city comms folks if there’s a reason the city’s current mowers and equipment wouldn’t work, and they pointed me to remarks during the meeting that did not actually address that question.

BS: Interesting. Well how did council respond to this prospect?

KK: They seemed to find it really amusing. Kevin Spears asked if we need to pay the goats a living wage, since this came up right after budget discussions. Chakema Clinton-Quintana asked if the goats could wear pajamas or shoes, which staff didn’t actually shoot down.

BS: I’m not gonna lie, I’m not against goats in pajamas. Sounds like council was in favor, then.

KK: Well, Salette Andrews said she was a bit concerned about leaving animal waste around, especially since they’re set to be used in cemeteries and environmentally sensitive areas. I guess the plan is to clean up waste after they finish their work, which, according to my cursory research – it takes a small group of goats about a week to clear an acre of land. Though the intention here is to use them to clear areas that aren’t really used by citizens much, where there’s thick foliage.

BS: They mostly eat brush, not grass, right? So is this mowing, or is it something else?

KK: Moton specifically said they would be put to work where it’s hard to do controlled burns, so I think we’re looking at some relatively overgrown and wild areas that are also small lots of land. To be clear, that’s just extrapolating from public conversation, since the staff aren’t answering my more detailed questions. I’ve put in a records request for communications related to the goat project, but haven’t yet received a response.

BS: I did not have ‘secretive goat project’ on my bingo card. But, now that the cat’s out of the bag – or maybe I should say, goat’s out of the pen – what’s the timeline looking like?

KK: We’re at least 6 weeks away, because apparently the federal government closely regulates this kind of thing. And there will be 6-8 goats: fully grown, much to Councilmember Clinton-Quintana’s disappointment. She really wanted baby goats in pajamas.

BS: Don’t we all! So, public naming opportunities have become increasingly popular with local government. Will we get a chance with the goats? I was thinking Billy Goat Saffo, or, for our classical fans, Goatzart.

KK: *deeply exasperated pause* I asked staff that question, and they said they can’t answer me yet. Regardless, city council seems supportive of the effort. The ordinance related to the waste of city employee animals – it eventually passed unanimously.

BS: Well… Well I know this was tough reporting, Kelly –

KK: It wasn’t so… baaaaad.

BS: ugh. Well, thanks for doing it

KK: No problem!