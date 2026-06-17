The New Hanover Board of Elections nominates new elections director

Yesterday, the board nominated Eric Navagh for the role. Navagh is currently the interim deputy director of elections in the county. He has worked with the elections team since last summer.

Navagh started his interim role in March, when former director DeNay Harris was put on administrative leave. Last week, Harris was officially terminated.

Related: DeNay Harris officially removed as New Hanover County elections director

The local elections board's recommendation was submitted to the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections for final approval.