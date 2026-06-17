Pender County Schools looks for ways to close budget gap

For the 2026 to 2027 school year, the district got a $1.3 million increase in current-expense funding from the county. PCS requested $4 million for everyday expenses in its budget proposal. It said that amount is needed to maintain current staffing and services.

Over the next few weeks, the district will weigh what needs to be funded and what can be cut, reduced, or delayed.

School officials wrote in a press release, “No final decisions have been made regarding specific reductions. However, when current-expense funding does not keep pace with the cost of maintaining the number of employees we currently have and the services we provide, difficult decisions may be necessary.”

PCS says it will try to keep class sizes as small as possible and minimize disruptions to students, families, and staff.

The district also received $6 million for capital funding through the county budget. That money can be put toward long-term investments in things such as facility maintenance, HVAC, transportation, or technology.