In 4-3 vote, Wilmington City Council passes budget with 17% tax increase

The budget faced a mixed reception during the public comment period, but ultimately passed. The final version gives a living wage increase to all city employees and fully funds capital improvement projects. The increased tax burden would be about $18 per month.

Some of the funding comes from the General Fund to pay for police cars, but despite only needing replacement once, they’re on a replacement cycle. Councilmember Salette Andrews argued that they are recurring costs, and shouldn’t be funded with the general fund.

“I believe recurring expenses should be funded with recurring revenue. Fund balance is a one-time resource. Once it is spent, it is gone,” she said.

Mayor pro-tem Kevin Spears and Councilmember Chakema Clinton-Quintana also opposed the budget, but said it was more about the tax increase. Spears said those raises should happen with a phased approach, though he supports city staff being able to afford their lives.

"I want you to make good money. I want you to live good lives. I've said that at the last meeting. It's just the way that we're going about it," Spears said. "I do not agree with what we're doing, but I will say this: I'm certain that you will, after tonight, July 1, you will have a livable wage."

Clinton-Quintana agreed, noting the impact on taxpayers.

"I understand where we are in today's economy, but there are some people that are going to suffer, and that does trouble me," she said.

On the flip side, other members of council vocally supported the budget, including Councilmember JC Lyle, who has expressed a lot of concern for public safety since entering public office in January.

"70% of the increase is for police and fire," she said. "We have some dangerously high vacancy rates in police and fire, and this, this budget addresses those, and that is the number one thing it does."

She also noted that the original proposal by the city manager was for a 6.25-cent increase — and the hard work councilmembers put in to reduce it.

Councilmember David Joyner pointed out reductions in staffing because of the organizational realignment — 29 eliminated positions, with just a few new roles replacing those FTEs.

"We're not hiring new people, we're not expanding our workforce, we're not making the government bigger," Joyner said. He also thanked Deputy City Manager Thom Moton for his work getting the CIP projects into the budget.

Councilmember Cassidy Santaguida said she thinks the tax increase is worth the investment — and said she will experience it herself.

"You cannot find in the market a better return on investment for $18 a month to get better roads, to improve safety, to fill potholes, to clear storm drains, and to pick up your trash," she said.

Joyner, Lyle, Santaguida, and Mayor Bill Safoo voted in favor, noting the importance of a living wage to retain staff, especially first responders.

The new $349.8 million budget goes into effect July 1.