New Hanover Board of Elections looking for election day volunteers

Attendees will learn about the responsibilities of volunteer election officials. They’ll also get the chance to ask questions and start their applications.

Help is needed for both early voting days and election day. All volunteers will need training before they can serve. Any resident registered to vote in New Hanover County can apply.

The session will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Resource Center, located at 2222 S. College Road in Wilmington.

Anyone who cannot attend the recruitment session in person can apply at NHCvote.com or contact the board of elections at (910) 798-7330.