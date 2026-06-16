Closing arguments wrap up in 'TRU Colors' trial

Bell and Green are on trial for the shooting and killing of Koredreese Tyson and Bri’Yanna Williams, and the attempted murder of M’Kayla Walker, that took place at the home of George Taylor III, the former chief operating officer of TRU Colors Brewery, in 2021.

The brewery was once touted as a symbol of peace, with a mission of reducing street violence by way of hiring active gang members.

Now, after all the evidence has been presented to the jury, lead prosecutor Doug Carriker argued on Monday that text messages between the defendants, surveillance footage of the alleged getaway car, and phone tracking data prove that Green and Bell conspired with one other person, Raquel Adams, to carry out the hit on Tyson.

Adams was convicted in a separate trial last year, receiving two consecutive life sentences.

Carriker argued that one of the victims, Bri’Yanna Williams, may have aided in the crime by helping the men access Taylor’s home the night of the murders.

Defense lawyers for Bell and Green, Meleaha Kimrey and Matthew Geoffrion, respectively, emphasized the lack of evidence proving either defendant’s involvement.

As of Tuesday, the trial rests in the hands of the jurors.

They must now elect a foreperson for the deliberation process, which is expected to begin tomorrow.

