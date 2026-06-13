Wilmington Police Department fills two leadership positions

Captain Rodney Dawson has been promoted to deputy chief. He has over two decades of law enforcement experience, with eight years in executive command positions at the WPD. In the new role, he’ll oversee things like bureau operations, personnel, and training initiatives.

Brooke Wright was selected as assistant chief. She has almost three decades in law enforcement, and comes to Wilmington from the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia, where she also served as assistant chief. In her role, she’ll help with overall management and administration.

They’re both set to start on July 13.