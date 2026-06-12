Two years after opening, Novant's Michael Jordan clinics in Wilmington are looking to do more

The clinics are located at 1423 Greenfield Street and 416 North 30th Street in East Wilmington.

Michael Jordan donated $10 million to Novant Health for the projects. Previously, Jordan had contributed to opening similar clinics in Charlotte.

Speaking at the opening of the Greenfield clinic in 2024, Jordan said, “When families are not able to support, we’re there to support. If you don’t have any money, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to do whatever we can to support you.”

Nicholas Green is the administrator for the clinics. He said while they’re working to make healthcare more accessible, they’re also focusing on other factors that can keep people away.

Green said, “We’re trying to break down those barriers of transportation, food disparities, and things of that nature. You don’t have to have insurance to come here, you can be underinsured, uninsured, and we will still see you.”

The clinics partner with a number of local organizations to connect people with things like fresh produce or housing help.

One doctor at the East Wilmington clinic, Dr. Shelby Stoneking, said she points people towards food support often. To her, access to food partially dictates whether someone can get medical care.

She said, “You don’t know where that person is coming from. If you don’t have a home to live in, what are your priorities going to be? Is it going to be spending your last $30 on your insulin? It’s probably going to be feeding your family or finding a place to sleep.”

Green said the East Wilmington location recently expanded with a psychiatry department. He said there’s been discussion of adding therapy as a service. While they’re working to offer a greater range of medical support, he said they’re still trying to reach more patients.

Green and Dr. Stoneking both say trust is something the clinic’s care providers have been building with the community gradually.

Dr. Stoneking said that now, “Some of the most common and most meaningful referrals after being here for a year and a half come from family members, from church members. It’s coming from within the community itself.”

Green said he wants anyone reluctant to come in to know the clinic can help figure out payment options or get people seen free of charge. He also said they can provide transportation to and from appointments, if needed.

