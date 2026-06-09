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New Novant hospital expands care in New Hanover and Pender counties

WHQR | By Sofia Dinka
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:59 PM EDT
Novant Health Scotts Hill Hospital.
Novant
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Contributed
Novant Health Scotts Hill Hospital.

A new hospital at the Novant Health Scotts Hill Medical Center will expand care for people in New Hanover and Pender counties.

The 250,000-square-foot building adds on to the existing Emergency Department, which stayed open during construction. The addition doubles its size. The hospital is part of a medical campus that also has outpatient services, including primary care and heart and vascular.

The new facility has 66 inpatient beds, eight operating rooms, 14 patient observation rooms, and a unit for patients before and after surgery. It will employ about 700 professionals.

The $294-million project is part of Novant's multi-billion-dollar commitment to investing in healthcare in the Cape Fear region. Earlier this year, Novant NHRMC and coastal region president Laurie Whalin said the facility would "alleviate constraints" on the main New Hanover Regional Medical Center campus emergency department, which has faced criticisms over hygiene, overcrowding, and quality of care. The opening of Scotts Hill is expected to significantly reduce wait times for inpatient beds

The hospital will fully open next Tuesday, June 16, at 151 Scotts Hill Medical Drive.
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Sofia Dinka
Sofia Dinka an intern at WHQR and a journalism student at the University of Florida.
See stories by Sofia Dinka