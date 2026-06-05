New Hanover County officials urge people to prepare for hurricane season

In New Hanover County, people can go to ReadyNHC.com to start making emergency plans and supply kits. There, residents can also check shelter locations and evacuation zones.

People who live independently while on oxygen, have disabilities, or have other medical needs that would make it hard to evacuate can sign up for the Access and Functional Needs Registry online . It helps connect its users with county staff ahead of an emergency.

New Hanover officials also recommend residents sign up for emergency alerts by phone, text, or email. People can do that online , or by texting READYNHC to 24639. For Spanish language alerts, text LISTONHC to the same number. Storm updates will also be posted to official social media accounts for New Hanover County ( X/Twitter , Facebook ) and the National Weather Service ( X/Twitter ).

This coming Monday, NWS Wilmington will also hold training for its SKYWARN storm spotting program. SKYWARN allows trained volunteer storm spotters to coordinate with local emergency management officials and send information to the NWS. The session will take place at 2 p.m. at the Odell Williamson Auditorium in Bolivia.

Those outside of New Hanover County can find emergency preparedness information on the state's website ReadyNC.gov.