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Brandon Hawkins on his musical journey, influences, and working on original music

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published June 4, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
Brandon Hawkins
Contributed
Brandon Hawkins

WHQR arts reporter Demia Avery spoke with Wilmington singer and guitarist Brandon Hawkins about getting into music, playing live around the Wilmington area, and writing original material.

Brandon Hawkins grew up in Hickory, North Carolina, and moved to the Wilmington area to attend UNCW in 2010. He's been gigging around town, from beach bars, to farmers markets, to the airport — and is now getting ready to put out some original music.

You can find Brandon's latest show information and see live performances here. You can also find him on Facebook and Instagram.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.
Tags
Local Local ArtsCulture/Arts
Demia Avery
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.
See stories by Demia Avery