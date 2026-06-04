Brandon Hawkins on his musical journey, influences, and working on original music

Brandon Hawkins grew up in Hickory, North Carolina, and moved to the Wilmington area to attend UNCW in 2010. He's been gigging around town, from beach bars, to farmers markets, to the airport — and is now getting ready to put out some original music.

You can find Brandon's latest show information and see live performances here. You can also find him on Facebook and Instagram.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.