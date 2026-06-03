The Endowment appoints new members to its Community Advisory Council

The Endowment is a fund created from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. The fund runs on roughly $1.3 billion put in by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, which has since grown to over $1.7 billion.

According to Endowment officials, the 18-member council is meant to bridge the gap between people in New Hanover County and keep their work “authentic and relatable.” It aims to bring in people with experience in education, health, public safety, social equity, and community development. CAC members are appointed by The Endowment board for three-year terms.

New members

Roberto Ramirez was selected to advise the board on social and health equity. Ramirez is a registered nurse in the emergency department at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He’s also on the county’s Health and Human Services Board.

Lindy Ford was also picked for social and health equity. She’s a registered dietician and clinical nutritionist. Ford is also on the county’s Commission for Women.

Rob Morgan was appointed for education. He’s the assistant superintendent of operations for New Hanover County Schools. He’s also on the Board of Directors for Nourish NC, a non-profit that targets child food insecurity.

Rebekah Garcia was chosen for a community safety role. She’s a regional managing attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina.

Carson Porter will also advise on community safety. He’s the president and executive director of Hammerheads Youth Soccer.

Megan Mullins will consult on community development. She’s the chief marketing and engagement officer for the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Frances “Perry” Chappell is also on community development. She’s a business management and development consultant for The Blair Group. She’s also on the University of North Carolina at Wilmington Board of Trustees. She previously served as senior legislative assistant to Congressman David Rouzer.

They’ll be replacing Kent Locklear, Joe Finley, Gustavo Rodea, Susie Sewell, Frankie Roberts, Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, and Angie Hill. Most served three-year terms. Abdullah and Hill served less than three years because they were appointed to fill out unexpired terms.

The new appointees started on Monday.