Statewide summer food benefits are rolling out for families

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services set aside $121 million to distribute this summer. Governor Josh Stein said the money will help address additional needs that come from students being without free or reduced-price school meals over the summer break.

Families that qualify will get a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child. That credit can be used to buy nutritious food from retailers or farmers' markets that take Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. Benefits will be available starting this week in the form of preloaded cards.

Most eligible families were automatically enrolled in the program based on their participation in programs like Food and Nutrition Services, or food stamps. Families that believe they might be eligible can apply online through the NCDHHS website .

The program is being funded through a public-private partnership and philanthropic contributions. While the Governor’s recommended budget includes recurring funding for summer food benefits through SUN Bucks, no future rounds of the program have been announced.

