Wave's ridership is up. Now it's tweaking its routes to keep that trend going

At the start of 2025, Wave implemented a new schedule and route map, called Reimagine Wave Transit. The reimagined route map has been a big hit, but there are a few flaws.

Working out the kinks will take a little more money, according to Wave leadership: roughly $800,000 more, annually.

The county already voted on its budget, supporting a $400K increase to Wave’s budget, and the city is considering a similar ask during its ongoing budget negotiations. That extra funding would double the frequency of Route 107, which serves College Road. It would also make the Teal Route that services UNCW operate year-round.

Wave Deputy Director Jon Dodson says there would be some slight route modifications to help Route 107 stay on time, which has been a challenge on busy College Road.

"It gets very problematic, particularly in the afternoon, where it just doesn't have enough time to actually complete its runs, so as a result, customers are late getting to where they're supposed to be,” he explained.

To fix 107, Wave will move the route to stay primarily on College Road, and it will no longer service New Center Drive. Two other routes would start serving New Center to accommodate the change, meaning no areas would lose service.

Overall, the past year or so’s changes to the routes have made a big difference in ridership, especially in the areas that now have buses every 15 minutes, Dodson says. "Routes 205 and 210 that go directly between the hospital and downtown and then continue on from the hospital, that's about a 41% jump in ridership from the previous year.”

The biggest jump was for those routes, but ridership overall is up 20% as well. Dodson said these new changes will help continue that trend.

A full list of planned route changes is below, though it may be subject to change, depending on the city's budget vote.

Route 105 — Randall Pkwy-Medical Center

The route would use New Centre to maintain existing frequency and provide service along Randall Pkwy, between College Rd and Kerr Ave. Presently, year-round service does not exist between College and Kerr on Randall. No additional cost



Route 107 —College Rd

This routing would bypass New Centre and would take College Rd. Frequency would be maintained by adding another Route so there’d be 30-minute frequency between Forden Station and Monkey Junction. Additional annual cost: $436,000



Route 109 — College Rd-Medical Center

Route 109 would no longer serve College Rd and would instead use Kerr Ave moving toward Oleander Dr before continuing its normal pattern to the Hospital. No additional cost.



Teal

UNCW pays an annual rate for the services during the academic calendar, which doesn’t include weekends. The Teal would serve New Centre, providing access to that shopping corridor while maintaining the present frequency. Additional annual cost: $360,000, which would go toward extending weekday services and providing weekend services.

UNCW would still contribute its normal portion for the route during the academic year.



Route 210-Greenfield St-17th St

RideMICRO would be used to supplement services between St Andrews and Monkey Junction. Every 90 minutes, Route 210 would continue south on Carolina Beach Road to serve Monkey Junction. All other trips would terminate at Carolina Beach Road and St. Andrews Drive before returning to Padgett Station. No additional costs needed.