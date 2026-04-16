Surry County grandfather will remain under GPS monitoring to protect him and alleged victims

Yokeley was arrested last July for allegedly placing pills in his step-granddaughter’s ice cream, as well as her friend’s.

The pills initially tested positive for MDMA and cocaine, but were later identified as Trazodone, an antidepressant with known sedative effects.

Assistant District Attorney Lance Oehrlein explained that the drug could cause suicidal behavior in minors, but notably the drugs could have "knocked them [the victims] out," or caused serotonin shock syndrome had the drug interacted with known medications.

In November, during a bond review hearing, Yokeley was ordered to be placed under electronic ankle monitoring.

That hearing was called after it was determined Yokeley broke his original bond conditions by attempting to make contact with his step-granddaughter.

Yokeley's wife, Jan, testified during the November hearing, stating that the couple had been clearing out boxes for a home remodel, and that is why Yokeley was caught on the family's Ring Doorbell camera dropping the boxes off at the victim's home.

Yokeley’s defense attorney, Eric Howland, argued in court on Thursday that the former elections board chair has been compliant in the months since that ruling.

According to Howland, Yokeley has "completely given up his life in Surry County," making his home in New Hanover County his main residence.

And because Yokeley’s had no prior convictions, Howland requested that Yokeley’s monitor be removed.

Oehrlein noted that the victim's immediate family wasn't present for the hearing, but they informed him that they opposed to the ankle monitor being removed.

Judge Richard Kent Harrell denied the request, noting that, if only to confirm his whereabouts with any future discrepancies, the monitor is as much protection for Yokeley as it is for the victims.

