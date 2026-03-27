Endowment grants $5.17 million for workforce development to CFCC Foundation, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce

The Endowment is awarding three new grants totaling more than $5.17 million to expand workforce development programs in New Hanover County.

According to a press release, there are three grants: $2 million for the Greater Wilmington Chamber Foundation to support and expand the Career and Leadership Development Academy, $3 million to the Cape Fear Community College Foundation to establish the New Hanover Apprenticeship Accelerator Program, and an additional $370,000 for the CFCC Foundation to replicate and implement a proven, evidence-based construction trades training and job placement program.

“Workforce development drives our four pillar goals,” said Sophie Dagenais, President and CEO of The Endowment. “When youth lack clear pathways or adults face barriers to work, everyone is held back. This suite of grants opens horizons for youth, helping them shape their futures, and supports adults through training and apprenticeships. By aligning schools, employers, and communities, we can strengthen the systems that prepare residents for opportunity, help address labor shortages, and promote long-term economic mobility.”

The Greater Wilmington Chamber Foundation grant supports a program providing district-wide, career-connected learning experiences for all seventh-grade students in New Hanover County Schools, along with extended mentorship for students in grades 8–11. It supports more than 2,000 students each year, partnering with more than 95 community partners and businesses. According to a press release, students develop personalized career plans that align their interests with regional workforce opportunities, laying the foundation for Career and Technical Education courses, industry-recognized credentials, and work-based learning experiences throughout high school. According to a Chamber press release, the program is award-winning: In 2024, CLDA was awarded the Association of Leadership Programs Excellence in Innovation Award for its groundbreaking approach to bridging the gap between traditional education and real-world career preparation.

"This program is about creating opportunity at scale,” said Natalie English, President and CEO of the Greater Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. “We are helping students better understand their strengths and explore career pathways, while also helping employers build the workforce they will need to grow.”

The Cape Fear Community College Foundation's $3 million grant will establish the New Hanover County Apprenticeship Accelerator Program. It will create a dedicated Apprenticeship Department charged with scaling programs, coordinating employer partnerships, and supporting apprentices across the region. The endowment calls it a “earn-and-learn” model, and says the program will strengthen the county’s capacity for workforce development.

Additionally, Cape Fear Community College Foundation will receive a grant to replicate and implement a proven, evidence-based construction trades training and job placement program. The $370,000 collaborative funding investment by The Endowment, the Lennar Foundation, the Charles Koch Foundation, and including a grant from Live Oak Bank will equip participants with a workplace safety certification, construction knowledge, and essential employability skills, and place them directly into local jobs immediately upon graduation. More details about this innovative program will be shared in a forthcoming release.

Speaking of all three grants, David Stegall, Director of Education and Community Development, says, “Alignment is the key multiplier. When we connect education, training, and real-world experience, we not only prepare individuals for success, we strengthen the foundation for a more resilient New Hanover County.”

