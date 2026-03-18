Spring 2026 Pledge Drive Is Here!
When you pledge online or call 910-343-1138, you fuel the future of WHQR!
As you likely know, federal funding for public media was cut by Congress last summer. That loss is now a reality we face every single day going forward. WHQR has been 100% community funded since 2025.
Thank you to all those about to make a gift, to our current members and to our fabulous sustainers - we are so grateful for you all.
Make your pledge today - online or call 910-343-1138 today!
As a thank you, you could choose an awesome gift —a mug, a t-shirt, a baseball cap, a NY Times digital subscription, or a day sponsor.
Spring 2026 Sweepstakes! - A Getaway to San Francisco
EVERYONE WHO CALLS OR PLEDGES ONLINE IS AUTOMATICALLY ENTERED TO WIN A $1,000 AMERICAN AIRLINES GIFT CERTIFICATE PLUS, A STAY IN NOB HILL, SAN FRANCISCO!
- ONE WEEK STAY FOR TWO
- $1,000 AMERICAN AIRLINES GIFT CERTIFICATE
Details
- American Airlines certificate can be used towards travel for San Francisco or wherever American Airlines flies.
- San Francisco stay valid in 2027.
- Weeks run Tuesday pm to following Tuesday morning (i.e. one weekend only).
- Full one bedroom apartment, sleeps four.
- Features outdoor patio area for lounging.
- Located on San Francisco iconic Powell Street.
- If limited mobility is an issue, we can request unit on a floor with elevator access.
Sweepstakes runs from 12:01am Wednesday, March 18 to 11:59pm on Tuesday, March 24.
Pre-Drive Sweepstakes Rules:
- All current WHQR Sustaining Members are automatically entered
- Only one entry per household
- Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win
- You do not have to pledge to WHQR to enter the contest*
- The prize is not redeemable for cash
- The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize
- Contest ends at 11:59pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2026
- The winner will be notified by phone or email
*To enter without making a pledge, please call (910) 343-1640 Pledge online here or call in at 910-343-1138.