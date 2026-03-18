Spring 2026 Pledge Drive Is Here!

When you pledge online or call 910-343-1138, you fuel the future of WHQR!

As you likely know, federal funding for public media was cut by Congress last summer. That loss is now a reality we face every single day going forward. WHQR has been 100% community funded since 2025.

Thank you to all those about to make a gift, to our current members and to our fabulous sustainers - we are so grateful for you all.

Make your pledge today - online or call 910-343-1138 today!

As a thank you, you could choose an awesome gift —a mug, a t-shirt, a baseball cap, a NY Times digital subscription, or a day sponsor.

Spring 2026 Sweepstakes! - A Getaway to San Francisco

EVERYONE WHO CALLS OR PLEDGES ONLINE IS AUTOMATICALLY ENTERED TO WIN A $1,000 AMERICAN AIRLINES GIFT CERTIFICATE PLUS, A STAY IN NOB HILL, SAN FRANCISCO!

ONE WEEK STAY FOR TWO

$1,000 AMERICAN AIRLINES GIFT CERTIFICATE

Details



American Airlines certificate can be used towards travel for San Francisco or wherever American Airlines flies.

San Francisco stay valid in 2027.

Weeks run Tuesday pm to following Tuesday morning (i.e. one weekend only).

Full one bedroom apartment, sleeps four.

Features outdoor patio area for lounging.

Located on San Francisco iconic Powell Street.

If limited mobility is an issue, we can request unit on a floor with elevator access.

Sweepstakes runs from 12:01am Wednesday, March 18 to 11:59pm on Tuesday, March 24.

Pre-Drive Sweepstakes Rules:



All current WHQR Sustaining Members are automatically entered

Only one entry per household

Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win

You do not have to pledge to WHQR to enter the contest*

The prize is not redeemable for cash

The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize

Contest ends at 11:59pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2026

The winner will be notified by phone or email

*To enter without making a pledge, please call (910) 343-1640 Pledge online here or call in at 910-343-1138.

