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Spring 2026 Pledge Drive Is Here!

WHQR
Published March 18, 2026 at 8:28 AM EDT

When you pledge online or call 910-343-1138, you fuel the future of WHQR!

As you likely know, federal funding for public media was cut by Congress last summer. That loss is now a reality we face every single day going forward. WHQR has been 100% community funded since 2025.

Thank you to all those about to make a gift, to our current members and to our fabulous sustainers - we are so grateful for you all.

Make your pledge today - online or call 910-343-1138 today!

As a thank you, you could choose an awesome gift —a mug, a t-shirt, a baseball cap, a NY Times digital subscription, or a day sponsor.

Spring 2026 Sweepstakes! - A Getaway to San Francisco

EVERYONE WHO CALLS OR PLEDGES ONLINE IS AUTOMATICALLY ENTERED TO WIN A $1,000 AMERICAN AIRLINES GIFT CERTIFICATE PLUS, A STAY IN NOB HILL, SAN FRANCISCO!

  • ONE WEEK STAY FOR TWO
  • $1,000 AMERICAN AIRLINES GIFT CERTIFICATE

Details

  • American Airlines certificate can be used towards travel for San Francisco or wherever American Airlines flies.
  • San Francisco stay valid in 2027.
  • Weeks run Tuesday pm to following Tuesday morning (i.e. one weekend only).
  • Full one bedroom apartment, sleeps four.
  • Features outdoor patio area for lounging.
  • Located on San Francisco iconic Powell Street.
  • If limited mobility is an issue, we can request unit on a floor with elevator access.

Sweepstakes runs from 12:01am Wednesday, March 18 to 11:59pm on Tuesday, March 24.

Pre-Drive Sweepstakes Rules:

  • All current WHQR Sustaining Members are automatically entered
  • Only one entry per household
  • Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win
  • You do not have to pledge to WHQR to enter the contest*
  • The prize is not redeemable for cash
  • The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize
  • Contest ends at 11:59pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2026
  • The winner will be notified by phone or email

*To enter without making a pledge, please call (910) 343-1640 Pledge online here or call in at 910-343-1138.
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