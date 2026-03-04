Primary 2026: Preliminary election results from the Cape Fear region

After Tuesday's Election Day voting, there are the preliminary winners from around the Cape Fear region. Importantly, vote totals may change, as additional eligible ballots (including mail-in and provisional) are approved. Final vote tallies are slated to be approved at county canvass meetings on Friday, March 13.

Federal races

There were no surprises in the primaries for federal office. In the Democratic primary for the Senate, Roy Cooper took over 90% of the vote. Republican Michael Whatley took nearly two-thirds of the vote in the GOP Senate primary, leaving challenger Don Brown far behind (and former state superintendent candidate Michelle Morrow even further behind).

In the race for Congressional District Seven, incumbent Republican David Rouzer easily defeated challenger David Buzzard by a four-to-one margin.

New Hanover County

Board of Commissioners: Democratic primary (2 seats)

In the Democratic primary, incumbent Rob Zapple and newcomer LeShonda Wallace took the top two spots by comfortable margins over Wilmington City Council member Salette Andrews and New Hanover County Board of Education member Judy Justice.

Since there are only two Republican candidates, Republican Commissioner LeAnn Pierce and Wilmington Planning Board Member Richard Collier, who recently ran for city council, there’s no GOP primary this year for county commission. Pierce and Collier will face off against the winners of the Democratic primary, along with Libertarian candidate Bob Drach, former chair of the state Libertarian party and a candidate for state auditor in 2024.

Rob Zapple DEM 11,027 30.36% LeShonda Wallace DEM 10,700 29.46% Salette Andrews DEM 8,128 22.38% Judy Justice DEM 6,466 17.80%

Board of Education: Democratic and Republican primaries (4 seats each)

In the Democratic primary, newcomer Brittnei LaRue took the top spot, followed by Wendy Dale, Jerry Jones, Jr. (who previously ran in 2024), and Rick Southerland. Newcomer Margie Gewirtzman and former board member Nelson Beaulieu trailed in fifth and sixth place.



Brittnei LaRue DEM 14,726 22.17% Wendy Dale DEM 11,862 17.86% Jerry Jones, Jr. DEM 11,378 17.13% Rick Southerland DEM 10,380 15.63% Margie Gewirtzman DEM 9,364 14.10% Nelson Beaulieu DEM 8,715 13.12%

In the Republican primary, incumbents Pat Bradford and Josie Barnhart, newcomer Dr. Amy Dunning, and Chris Sutton (who previously ran in 2022) took the top four spots. Incumbent Melissa Mason, who won her first term in 2022, fell behind in fifth place.

PERCENT Pat Bradford REP 8,335 22.61% Josie Barnhart REP 7,615 20.66% Amy Dunning REP 7,129 19.34% Chris Sutton REP 7,069 19.18% Melissa Mason REP 6,714 18.21%

Brunswick County

House District 17 (Republican primary): Incumbent Frank Iler took a comfortable three-to-one lead over Nia Moore.

Brunswick County Sheriff: Brian Chism, who was appointed to replace former Sheriff John Ingram V, took nearly 70% of the vote to defeat challenger Tim Daniels

Board of Commissioners (Republican primaries)

There were two districted primaries. In District One, incumbent Randy Thompson defeated challenger Clifton "Clif" Cheek, the current planning board chairman, by a comfortable 2-1 margin.

Randy Thompson REP 12,879 66.51% Clif Cheek REP 6,486 33.49%

In District Two, newcomer Patti Hewett defeated incumbent Marty Cooke by four percentage points.



Patti Hewett REP 9,902 52.00% Marty Cooke REP 9,142 48.00%

District 15 District Attorney (Republican primary)

In the race to replace retiring Republican Jon David, the District Attorney serving Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus counties, newcomer J.K. Somers, a defense attorney, defeated Jenna Earley, a current prosecutor endorsed by David.

Across all three counties, Somers got 14,113 votes to Earley's 12,670, based on preliminary totals.

Pender County

State Office primaries: In the Republican primary for State Senate District Nine, incumbent Brent Jackson defeated challenger William W. Barbour by more than a two-to-one margin.

In the Republican primary for State House District 16, incumbent Carson Smith beat Joshua Patti nearly four-to-one.

Board of Commissioners (Republican primary):

There were four districted Republican primaries. Incumbents Jerry Grove and Brad George did not file for reelection.

In District One, Shayne Frey defeated Joe Cina by a three-to-one margin. In District Two, Ryan Collins defeated incumbent Randy Burton with nearly 63% of the vote. In District Three, Andy Jessie DeVane defeated David Fallin with roughly 54% of the vote. And in District Four, incumbent Jimmy Tate defeated Max Southworth-Beckwith with arounbd 64% of the vote. Tate was reappointed to the board to replace Ken Smith, who moved after relocating; he'll serve out the rest of Smith's term, which runs through 2028.

Board of Education (Republican primary):

There were two districted primaries for the Board of Education. In District One, incumbent Jennifer Hansen defeated Sam Guidry with over 61% of the vote. In District Two, Jason K. Jordan beat Kim McGahey with over 55% of the vote.

Clerk of Courts

Embattled incumbent Elizabeth Craver lost to challenger Camille Costin Harrell, who took nearly 58% of the vote.

Craver was facing three felony charges stemming from a 2023 investigation claiming she misused government property and mismanaged her staff. On Election Day, Craver's trial concluded when the jury found her not guilty. Craver was briefly suspended during the investigation, and Harrell was appointed interim clerk in 2024. Harrell resigned when Craver was reinstated.