Hundreds of Wilmington residents 'die-in' as part of a nationwide protest against federal immigration enforcement

Hundreds of protesters lined 17th Street, near Medical Center Drive, leading to the entrance of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. They were preparing to march, with picket signs in hand, to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s office in Wilmington.

John Herrmann, a member of the local chapter of Indivisible Actions, said they were protesting in remembrance of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who was killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

“Everyone is free and equal here, everyone is welcome, and so if you believe that we want you to be with us,” Herrmann said.

In honor of Pretti’s dedication to his patients and his community, the organizers — including Siembra NC, Immigrant Allies Forum, and ILM Action Network — wanted to begin the trek at the hospital, where they also took a moment to appreciate the work of local healthcare providers.

“We know that we have dedicated nurses and other healthcare providers here. And we wanted to say to them, we see you, we recognize you, we celebrate you, and we thank you,” Herrmann said.

Fellow Indivisible member Katie Randall, said they wanted to join the rest of the nation in protest on Friday to show that the Wilmington community wants to stand up on behalf of their foreign-born neighbors.

“We are here in coalition with about a dozen different community organizations that have planned this just in a matter of days," Randall said. "In solidarity, of course, with Alex Pretti, who was an ICU nurse who was murdered by ICE, and that's why we're at the hospital. But also, too, in recognition of all the people harmed by ICE violence.”

That includes 37-year-old mother Renee Good, who was shot and killed by a federal ICE agent in Minneapolis in early January. The Trump administration has rejected criticism of both incidents, claiming agents were acting in self-defense.

To further emphasize the deaths of Good and Pretti, organizers staged what they called a “die-in.”

After marching to the CBP office, protesters lay on the ground while their bodies were traced with chalk. At first, it was one at a time — but soon many more joined in. By the end of it, the CBP parking lot was covered with the outlines of bodies.

“It shouldn't take a dead body for us to start gathering as one body," said Tim Joyner, a member of the Wilmington-based community organization the lowercase leaders. "There's more that we could do before these things happen. And I think this is a right step,"

Joyner said the lowercase leaders staged a similar die-in at Independence Mall several years ago, and that it’s important to see so many people show up in support.

He said he's disappointed, however, at the reason why protests like these are needed.

“I think that this is great because… I don't know. Okay. It's not beautiful," Joyner said. "It's beautiful that people can come together. I hate that this is what brings us together.”

“I think it's a great step. Bringing all these organizations — Indivisible, Siembra NC — so many organizations that are collabing to make this happen," he said. "And the community turnout was beautiful, because you hear the argument, it's not our fight. This is a fight for all of us.”