"This one's for Al": Wilmington musicians host benefit show for Alec Chambers

Chambers, who worked at Satellite Bar and Lounge, died after being hit by a car near the bar's parking lot. Police have since charged the driver with a DWI and second degree murder.

Chambers was a professional skateboarder and visual artist who grew up in Wilmington. His death came as a shock to many in Wilmington, including Chloe Torres.

"It's been like a dark cloud over Wilmington for a minute, like since the day it happened, till right now. You can just see it on people's faces walking around. It's kind of crazy," she told WHQR.

Torres is the lead singer of the alt rock band Pearl. She said she and her bandmates were friends with Chambers, who often came to their shows.

"Wilmington has a big community of people, with the skate scene, the music scene, and it all kind of blends together. And Alec was a big part of it," she said.

Pearl joined three other Wilmington bands — the Girls, Mania to Conquest, and Yule — for a benefit show on Thursday. The show also featured a silent auction from Modern Love, Last Stop ILM, and Another Skate Shop, which sponsored Chambers in professional skateboarding competitions. The show, which Reggie's staff says drew about a hundred people, sold out.

"He's just like, an all-around friend of everyone. He helped people skate, he taught him how to skate," said Torres. "He's just been around for a minute here."

Towards the end of Pearl's set, Torres invited band members from co-headliner the Girls onstage for a tribute cover of "Torn." Torres said it came from a time the band was listening to the Natalie Imbruglia version.

"And Alec was over, and he was like, 'Do you guys not know the original is a grunge song by Ednaswap?' We're like, 'what, who, which?'" she said, laughing. "He was like, 'you guys should know this. You're in, like, a rock band.'"

So they dedicated the song to him.

"We knew we had to do it tonight," Torres said. "We wanted to bring the crowd together."

By the end of the night, they had raised $3,800 for Chambers' family.

Read more: