Wilmington community members 'stand together and speak with one voice' in remembrance of Renee Nicole Macklin Good

Editor's Note: just a note, some sources in this story are only identified by their first names out of consideration for their safety

Community members lit candles and spread them across the marble steps of the Alton Lennon Federal Building as part of the vigil, organized by Siembra NC, a grassroots organization advocating for the rights of Latinos in North Carolina.

A representative for the organization, named Anahí, spoke about the significance of this night.

A vigil for Renee Good and other victims of ICE violence is held on the steps of the Alton Lennon Federal Building in downtown Wilmington on January 14, 2025. Community members listened as organizers with Siembra NC and elected officials spoke and honored the victims.

“We gathered in Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte and Wilmington to ensure her death is not met with silence and to say. 'el mañana debería estar garantizado para todos' — tomorrow should be promised for everyone," Anahí said.

"Tonight, we hold a space for those whose tomorrow was stolen by federal violence this past year, and today, we're going to say their names,” she said.

About 75 people turned out to share a kind word and a moment of silence for Good — and others like Silverio Villegas González, Keith Porter Jr., and Jaime Alanís Garcia, who were killed by federal immigration agents.

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was fatally shot while monitoring federal immigration activity — advocates say that was an act of community defense, while the Trump administration claims she attempted to hit an ICE agent with her vehicle, calling her a domestic terrorist.

Katie Randall, an organizer with Siembra NC, speaks at a vigil for Renee Good and other victims of ICE violence is held on the steps of the Alton Lennon Federal Building in downtown Wilmington on January 14, 2025. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Local activist Katie Randall, listed this as one of the reasons why the federal courthouse served as the venue for their vigil.

“The Department of Justice has refused to investigate the shooting and, in fact, has pressured federal prosecutors to investigate Rene's widow, leading to the resignation of six prosecutors yesterday who refused to comply," Randall said. "We have chosen to have our vigil here at the federal courthouse to emphasize the responsibility and culpability of the federal legal system in this process.”

Anahí said Siembra NC trained thousands of citizens across the state on their Fourth Amendment Rights, and how to interact with and verify ICE agents — the same type of community participation that Good was a part of in her home state.

"She should be here," Anahí said. "She should be at home in Minneapolis with her wife and three children. But instead, she is not. She was shot while monitoring a federal operation, an act of community defense that thousands of us here in North Carolina have undertaken."

One Siembra NC verifier, named Patricia, shared what the motivating force is behind this social action.

“As volunteer verifiers, we document and observe enforcement actions, use our own privilege and presence to protect the rights of our immigrant neighbors and make sure their dignity is recognized, not trampled,” she said.

Anahí said these citizen volunteers are vital to the work of reporting fatal incidents that occur as a result of immigration-related enforcement.

“Your witness is the only reason why we know the truth about Renee," she said. "We are here because we're being told that Renee was participating in domestic terrorism by watching the government. We say it is community defense to ensure that our neighbors get home safely.”

A number of Democratic elected officials attended the vigil in solidarity, including Wilmington City Council members David Joyner, Cassidy Santaguida, and Kevin Spears, New Hanover County Commissioner Stephanie Walker, New Hanover County School Board member Tim Merrick, and State Representative Deb Butler.

North Carolina State Representative Deb Butler speaks during a vigil for Renee Good and other victims of ICE violence is held on the steps of the Alton Lennon Federal Building in downtown Wilmington on January 14, 2025. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Butler said she, and fellow members of the North Carolina Progressive House Caucus, will introduce legislation to drive accountability for ICE and border patrol operations.

"We will push back against unchecked ICE and border patrol operations in our state," Butler said. "We will introduce legislation requiring mandatory identification and visible uniform for federal immigration agents operating in our community. We will require advance notice to local governments before ICE or border patrol conduct operations. We will protect safe spaces, schools, churches, hospitals, places of care and refuge.

“These are not radical demands. They are the bare minimum required in a just society,” she said.

Santaguida also spoke — offering reassurance about where our local law enforcement agencies stand in the role of immigration enforcement.

“As of today, I'm not aware of any planned immigration enforcement action in Wilmington, and there's been no request from the federal government for the Wilmington police department to assist with immigration enforcement actions,” Santaguida said.

Rep. Butler noted that this vigil was one of many that took place across the country, stating,"tonight, though we stand in different places, we stand together and we speak with one voice."

Singer and guitarist Nimara Sings, closed out the ceremony in Wilmington with "This Little Light of Mine," as a reminder that these vigils are not only somber remembrances, but are also celebrations of resistance.