Elizabeth Craver criminal trial date set for February 23

Following a request from Sheriff Alan Cutler and District Attorney Jon David, the SBI investigated Craver for misuse of county property and funds. On February 26, 2024, a grand jury indicted her on four criminal counts: three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, and one count of failure to discharge duties as clerk.

Since then, her criminal case has been repeatedly continued. Now, court records indicate that a jury trial for the case will take place on February 23.

Craver has already been in court as a result of the state investigation. After being suspended from her position following the criminal indictments in February 2024, the court called a special proceeding in April 2024 to determine whether she was fit to remain in office. State investigators alleged that she had engaged in major misconduct; however, Judge R. Kent Harrell ruled that her activities were not serious enough to merit removal.

It's unclear at this juncture whether Craver will appear at the jury trial for her criminal case. She is currently running for re-election to clerk of court, and is hoping to secure the county GOP's nomination during primary elections.

Her opponent in this year's primaries is her former employee Camille Harrell. Harrell testified against Craver during the special proceedings and later resigned following Craver's reinstatement.

Craver's attorney could not be reached for comment. Early voting for Pender County's primaries begins February 12th, and election day is March 3rd.

Read more: