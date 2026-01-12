As NC reports more measles cases, how can you protect yourself?

NC health officials are reminding people to get vaccinated after five confirmed cases of measles in North Carolina and at least two other exposures from people who were traveling through the state since December.

The Buncombe County positive tests came from three siblings, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The family recently visited Spartanburg County, South Carolina, where more than 200 cases have been reported since last summer. On Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced a case in Rutherford County.

"No source of exposure was identified for this case, which indicates that there are likely other undetected measles cases in the state," a press release from the department cautioned.

Measles had been largely under control in the United States since it was declared eliminated in 2000. The four recently confirmed cases of measles in North Carolina are the most reported since an outbreak in 2013, when 23 people were infected. There were only 35 cases between 2005 and 2024, including a period between 2019 and 2023 when there were none.

The most recent emergence of the disease in North Carolina started last month. An unvaccinated child in Polk County was infected, but had recovered by Dec. 26. Meanwhile, there were more than 2,000 cases reported nationwide by the end of 2025.

Here is what you should know about measles as the risk of exposure rises:

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious virus, but it is preventable with vaccinations. Its telltale signs are high fever, runny nose, and red watery eyes, followed a few days later by a bumpy red rash, usually on the face or head. It can cause serious illness, especially in children.

How is it transmitted/spread?

It spreads remarkably easily. If one person has it, 9 in 10 of the people around them will develop the disease unless they’re vaccinated, according to the CDC. Sneezing, coughing, or simply talking can spread the virus via tiny droplets in the air.

Before researchers developed a vaccine, measles was so common that anyone born before 1957 is now presumed to have immunity.

What is the vaccine?

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) or measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccines are very good at preventing measles. In fact, the CDC says the two recommended doses of MMR are 97% effective. MMR is still recommended for all children despite the CDC’s recent changes to the childhood vaccination schedule under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Most adults received the MMR or MMRV vaccines as children. Although the shot was introduced in 1963, the more effective vaccination did not go to market until 1968. People vaccinated in the 1960’s may have received a less effective version of the shot and should consult their doctor about immunization.

Can you still get measles even if you are vaccinated?

Yes, but it’s rare. Remember, two doses of the vaccine are 97% effective. And even if you do get it, symptoms are generally milder, and you are less likely to spread it to someone else if you’re vaccinated.

Who is most at risk?

Anyone who is not protected is at risk, according to the CDC, but children under 5 are at risk for serious health complications from measles.

Health officials are reaching out to people who may have been exposed to the siblings with measles in Buncombe County. People who visited the Mission Hospital Emergency Department waiting room, located at 509 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville between 2-6:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2026, might have been exposed, according to the state health and human services department.

What can you do to protect yourself?

The vaccine provides the greatest protection against the disease.

"About 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed will become infected, making vaccination critical in protecting individuals, families, and communities in North Carolina," said Dr. Kelly Kimple, director of the NCDHHS Division of Public Health, at a Wednesday press conference.

Follow the childhood vaccination schedule, which recommends the first dose at 12 to 15 months old and the second dose at 4 to 6 years old.

Ask your doctor about getting the MMR vaccine if you’re about to travel internationally. The federal government also runs a Vaccines for Children program that provides childhood vaccinations at no cost for families who are uninsured or underinsured.

Where can I get an MMR shot?

The MMR vaccine is widely available at doctors' offices, pharmacies, and local health departments. Start by calling your doctor to talk about whether it's necessary for you or your child.

How much does the vaccine cost?

The federal government requires most health insurance providers to cover the cost of CDC-recommended vaccines, including MMR, but the CDC still recommends checking with your health insurance company.

The Vaccines for Children program covers costs for anyone 18 or younger for families who do not have health insurance.

If you're 19 or older and don't have insurance, contact your county health department to see if it has the MMR vaccine and whether you can get it at reduced or no cost.

Otherwise, you may need to pay out-of-pocket at a local pharmacy. Prices vary, but websites like GoodRx often offer coupons for vaccines.

What should you do if you think you or someone in your family has been exposed?

Call your doctor. They will ask about your symptoms and figure out if you need an in-person evaluation.

According to the CDC, treatment options are limited but getting an MMR vaccine within 72 hours of exposure could yield some protection. People who are exposed may also receive an immunoglobulin shot within 6 days of exposure to try to lessen severity.

If you do have measles, it’s a good idea to stay home and away from other people for four days, according to the CDC. You should also take all the other precautions that come with being sick: cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, disinfect surfaces, wash your hands frequently, and don’t share water bottles or silverware.

This article first appeared on NCLocal and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.